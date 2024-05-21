Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GESFree Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Guess? accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Guess? worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Guess? by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares in the company, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GES

Guess? Trading Down 4.0 %

GES traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.