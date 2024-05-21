Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Guess? accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Guess? worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Guess? by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

Insider Activity at Guess?

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares in the company, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GES

Guess? Trading Down 4.0 %

GES traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.