Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of First Western Financial worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 464,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.62.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

