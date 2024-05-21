Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,761 shares during the period. Veritex comprises about 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Veritex worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 455,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

