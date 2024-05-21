Tieton Capital Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 11,056,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,047,426. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

