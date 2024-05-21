Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 4,774,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 31,012,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

