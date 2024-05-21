Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.45

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 31700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Titan International Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

