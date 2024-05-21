Topps Tiles Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TPT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.50 ($0.55). 518,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12. Topps Tiles has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.40. The company has a market cap of £85.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,175.00 and a beta of 1.38.
