Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 437,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 720,369 shares.The stock last traded at $89.25 and had previously closed at $90.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,785,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

