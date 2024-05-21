TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:TPGXL)

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Up 0.6 %
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,470. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
