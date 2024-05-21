TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,312.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $768.05 and a 52 week high of $1,330.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,240.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,113.59.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 63,434 shares worth $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

