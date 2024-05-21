TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $83.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.