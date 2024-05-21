Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 132,889 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1,207.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. 152,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,259. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $115.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

