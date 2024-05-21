Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 68,175 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Etsy worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Etsy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 909,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

