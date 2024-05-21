Trexquant Investment LP Buys 115,972 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 840.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.66% of Jack in the Box worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 127,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,859. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

