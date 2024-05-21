Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,590 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MTD traded down $18.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,500.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,571. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,311.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,217.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

