Trexquant Investment LP Has $10.05 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Samsara worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Samsara by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Samsara by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 35.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 433,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,142.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,360,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,603 shares of company stock worth $62,994,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

