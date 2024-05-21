Trexquant Investment LP Has $11.79 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.27% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 278.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 63.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $255,000.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,177. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

