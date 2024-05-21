Trexquant Investment LP Invests $8.75 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 297,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

