Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $8.31 Million Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after buying an additional 220,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 203,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,197. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $1,143,183. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

