Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 39,198 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 372.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,020,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Progressive stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.18. 1,015,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $184.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

