Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,821 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 947,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,673. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

