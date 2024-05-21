Trexquant Investment LP Sells 149,662 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,662 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 894,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,972. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

