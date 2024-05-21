Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.00

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 9080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. Motco purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

