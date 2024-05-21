Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Position Trimmed by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential accounts for 0.3% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCN. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,633,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,687. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCN

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.