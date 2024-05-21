Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,286. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

