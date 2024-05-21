Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at TD Cowen

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCOM. CLSA raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,341,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 1,409,655 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 125,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

