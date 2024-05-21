Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Buys 78,800 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($217,330.96).

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:TRST traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.78). 2,229,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23. Trustpilot Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.80 ($2.98). The firm has a market cap of £909.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,400.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

