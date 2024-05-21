TSA Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadwind by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 324,226 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 563,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

