TSA Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 145,789 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,911 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

