TSA Wealth Managment LLC Invests $18.75 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 326,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.