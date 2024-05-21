TSA Wealth Managment LLC Invests $2.14 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.35. 1,683,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,767. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

