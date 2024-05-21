TSA Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 251,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.4% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 1,303,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,592. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

