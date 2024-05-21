TSA Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,092,000.

MTUM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $189.09. 624,268 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

