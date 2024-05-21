TSA Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. 15,320,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,086,082. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

