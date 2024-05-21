TSA Wealth Managment LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 124,094 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

