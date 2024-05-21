U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. 2,930,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

