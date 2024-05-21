UBS Group AG Acquires 38,838 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $143,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,964,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $252.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.41 and a fifty-two week high of $253.51.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

