UBS Group AG Has $194.66 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Progressive worth $194,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $206.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

