UBS Group AG Sells 101,876 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $165,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $158.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

