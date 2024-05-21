UBS Group AG Sells 107,881 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,792,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,881 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.95% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $165,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,412 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,331,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

