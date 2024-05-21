UBS Group AG Sells 199,684 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,684 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $169,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

