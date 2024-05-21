UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) PT Raised to $43.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

NYSE ULS traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,339. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

In other news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.