Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.90% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $113,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RARE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,099. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

