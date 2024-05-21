UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Boosted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial accounts for about 4.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.37% of UMB Financial worth $55,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,114 shares of company stock worth $2,171,108. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.