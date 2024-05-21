Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $368.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $9.47 or 0.00013608 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00126078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.1150642 USD and is up 15.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1019 active market(s) with $317,249,231.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.