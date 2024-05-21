United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,354,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

