United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $103,354,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.