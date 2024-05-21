United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,832,000 after buying an additional 541,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

