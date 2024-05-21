United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 88,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 259,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 226.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

