Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.62% of Unum Group worth $54,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,856,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNM traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 229,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock worth $4,675,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

